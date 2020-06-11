MSU pitcher drafted by Mets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State right-hander J.T. Ginn is the third Bulldog off the board in 2020′s MLB Draft.
The New York Mets drafted Ginn in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.
Ginn is a former first round pick who declined a chance to go to the Dodgers in 2018 for a spot in Starkville.
After earning National Freshman of the Year honors in 2019, his 2020 season was halted by a shoulder injury that required Tommy John surgery.
It’s unclear if Ginn would bypass another draft and stay in school, or if this time he’s heading to the pros for good.
Wednesday night, his teammates Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg were first round selections.
