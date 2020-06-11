Homes of Hope for Children to start walk-a-thon fundraiser

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Home of Hope for Children has created a 50 Miles in 50 Days Walk-A-Thon fundraiser
“As I was thinking about our kids here and just trying to think of more activities and things to get them moving around more, I thought back on my experience as a kid and thought let’s do the 50 mile club at Homes of Hope," said Executive Director Michael Garrett.
Garrett says COVID-19 postponed several spring and summer fundraisers the organization had planned.
He says this walk-a-thon will be a great way to keep kids and their families active while raising money.
“There’s a lot of sitting around going on right now with this virus," Garrett said. "Just getting them out and exercising and experiencing the joy that comes with being outside is very important.”
Clubs, families and any kind of organization are welcome to participate and challenge each other to raise money by collecting pledges for each mile completed.
The 50-mile challenge can be completed by walking, running or riding a bike.
“They can do a mile a day," Garrett said. "We’re not going to limit them to that. If they want to do more than a mile on a particular day then they can do that. In the same way, if they want to go past the 50 mile mark they’re welcome to do that. We have told all the kids that if every kid on campus completes the challenge, we will have a big celebration.”
The walk-a-thon begins Friday and will end July 31.
