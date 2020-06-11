Charges dismissed for Petal woman arrested for social media posts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges against a Petal woman who was arrested after making posts on social media calling her parents racist and allegedly sharing their personal information have been dropped.
Kaileigh Schmidt, 21, was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with two counts of obscene communication.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the arrest came after her parents filed a complaint claiming Schmidt shared their phone number and address online, leading to death threats against them.
On June 5, Schmidt posted on Facebook calling her parents racist and sharing racist comments alleged to be from her parents. Two days later, Schmidt posted on Facebook saying she does not condone any violence toward her parents and asked anyone making threats to stop.
Schmidt was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday evening, Schmidt’s attorney, Carlos Moore, shared an update on Facebook, saying the charges had been dropped without a court hearing.
Schmidt had been scheduled to appear before a Jones County judge on Friday.
A previously scheduled news conference with Schmidt will still take place at 2 p.m. in front of the Jones County Justice Court.
Berlin said the department has been conducting extra patrols in the area around her parents’ house since the threats were made.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.