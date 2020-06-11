Back to Business grant launches to help small businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many small businesses around the Pine Belt are trying to stay afloat as the the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The Back to Business grant is funded through the CARES Act, allowing small businesses financial assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the shutdown. The grant launched at noon Thursday. Small Business owners can apply online for the grant.
“This is a program funded through the CARES Act, where small businesses can be reimbursed for up to $25,000 of expenses related to COVID-19,” Gov. Tate Reeves said during a Wednesday news conference.
Twisted Skillet owner Amanda Dale explains how the grant will impact the business.
“Its up to $25,000 that you can get. It will make a difference to this restaurant as to if we’ll make it one more month,” Dale said. “If we could get all of it, that could pay payroll for two weeks, it could pay my rent for the month, it could pay a couple of electric bills. So it would really make a difference for this mom and pop operation.”
Tommy Teepell, owner of Grin Coffee of Hattiesburg, says outreach from the community has been amazing and has kept business going.
“When you have something like this that can give us a little bit of a cushion to really make some decisions three to six months out without really having to worry about how we’re going to cover the days expense, I’m just going to say it’s extremely helpful,” Teepell said. “And so now the question is once you get it and say, ‘OK, this is how we are going to spend it.’ Systematically spend it in a way that we are going to get the most bang for the dollar that is given to us.”
The grant is only available to small businesses in the State of Mississippi.
If you are a small business owner, you can apply for the grant at Backtobusinessms.org. The website will have all the information you’ll need to apply for the grant.
