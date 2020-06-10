Waitr reveals popular meals in Hattiesburg amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Renaldo Hopkins | June 10, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 1:16 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Popular food delivery app Waitr has revealed the most popular meals being delivered in Hattiesburg since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waitr researched its data and the top foods and menu items delivered in the Hub City since March and found that citizens enjoy a wide variety of dishes. Wings, pizza and taco salad sit at the top of the charts.

Below is a list of the top 10 most-delivered foods in the city:

  • Wings
  • Pizza
  • Taco Salad
  • Club Sandwich
  • Chicken Sandwich
  • Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Tacos
  • Chicken Tenders
  • Chicken Salad Sandwich
  • Burrito

Along with the findings, Waitr’s ordering data revealed customers in the Hub City often order from a mix of independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains.

Here is a list of the top 10 dishes restaurants ordered in the city:

  • Boneless Wings – Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Build Your Own Pizza – Pyro's Fire Fresh Pizza
  • Newk’s “Q” Sandwich – Newk's Eatery
  • Taco Salad – Qdoba Mexican Eats
  • Chick-fil-A Classic Nuggets – Chick-fil-A
  • Breakfast Sampler – IHOP
  • The Chick Trio – Chicken Salad Chick
  • Pepperjack Gyro – Glory Bound Gyro Co.
  • Little Cheeseburger – Five Guys
  • Gyoza – Sakura Japanes Restaurant

