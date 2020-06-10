Waitr reveals popular meals in Hattiesburg amid COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Popular food delivery app Waitr has revealed the most popular meals being delivered in Hattiesburg since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waitr researched its data and the top foods and menu items delivered in the Hub City since March and found that citizens enjoy a wide variety of dishes. Wings, pizza and taco salad sit at the top of the charts.
Below is a list of the top 10 most-delivered foods in the city:
- Wings
- Pizza
- Taco Salad
- Club Sandwich
- Chicken Sandwich
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Tacos
- Chicken Tenders
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Burrito
Along with the findings, Waitr’s ordering data revealed customers in the Hub City often order from a mix of independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains.
Here is a list of the top 10 dishes restaurants ordered in the city:
- Boneless Wings – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Build Your Own Pizza – Pyro's Fire Fresh Pizza
- Newk’s “Q” Sandwich – Newk's Eatery
- Taco Salad – Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Chick-fil-A Classic Nuggets – Chick-fil-A
- Breakfast Sampler – IHOP
- The Chick Trio – Chicken Salad Chick
- Pepperjack Gyro – Glory Bound Gyro Co.
- Little Cheeseburger – Five Guys
- Gyoza – Sakura Japanes Restaurant
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.