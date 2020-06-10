Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 70s. Grab your raincoat because we will see more scattered t-storms this morning. Today will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will clear out later this afternoon. A cold front will move through today, finally bringing us relief from the humidity. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.