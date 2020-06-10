Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 70s. Grab your raincoat because we will see more scattered t-storms this morning. Today will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will clear out later this afternoon. A cold front will move through today, finally bringing us relief from the humidity. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
Thursday, Friday, and the weekend will be sunny and warm but lower humidity will make it feel pretty nice. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunny weather will continue into next week with highs in the low 90s.
