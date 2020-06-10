Major construction projects ongoing at all PRCC campuses

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction work is nearly complete on a new science and math annex at Pearl River Community College.
It’s part of a $6 million project, which also includes the renovation of the current math and science building, that was constructed in the 1960s.
The work should be finished in August.
Also at PRCC, work continues on two new residence halls.
It’s a $13 million project that should be completed in the spring of 2021.
“It’s 262 beds, it’s two dorms, 131 beds per dorm, one male, one female, located right next to our football stadium and overlooking our baseball field,” said Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College. “We feel like’s it’s going to be an opportunity for our students to be in the heart of our campus.”
Meanwhile in Hattiesburg, several construction and renovation projects continue in Building 5 at PRCC’s Forrest County Center.
A multi-purpose room in that building has been renovated and a new police station has been added.
Now, work is beginning on several other projects, including a new book store, a micro market and the William Lewis Honors Institute.
A fitness center is also being expanded.
The total cost for this and other work on the Forrest County campus is about $2 million.
“Our students are going to have a lot of resources that satellite campuses typically don’t have, so we’re really excited about that,” said Jana Causey, vice-president of Forrest County Operations for Pearl River Community College.
The Forrest County Board of Supervisors has put up about $1.5 million for the work in Forrest County.
And on the Hancock County campus, ground was broken in December of 2019 for a new aviation and aerospace workforce academy.
