Jones County murder investigation continues

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Pearson was killed Thursday, June 4, inside a mobile home on Powers Drive.
“When we arrived, there was no medical aid that could be rendered to her,” Jones County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stephen Graeser said.
Adam Mills, 28, was arrested at the scene, charged with murder and later denied bond.
“The suspect had a lengthy history with misdemeanors, and he’s been involved with several instances with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office where a deputy was injured previously, so we are familiar with him,” Graeser said.
According to Graeser, Pearson and Mills were dating and lived together. He says several items of evidence were collected from the home the day she was killed.
“We received preliminary results, which we can’t release,” Graeser said. “The full autopsy will be pending for three to six months or more.”
He says they’re working on putting everything together on this homicide investigation.
“Ashley can’t tell her side of the story, so we have to try to tell it for her and the way we do that is making sure that all the evidence is done properly and collected,” Graeser said.
Graeser says Pearson’s family is currently setting up everything for her funeral. He says there’s not much more information he can give on this case.
“There’s still questions,” Graeser said. “Us not being able to release everything now is not us trying to turn them away or act like it’s not important. The most important thing right now is to maintain the integrity of the investigation so that we can get justice for Ashley and ultimately our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.