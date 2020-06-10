Hattiesburg brothers sentenced on drug, firearm charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg brothers were sentenced Wednesday after being convicted in federal court on drug and firearm charges.
In February, 43-year-old Victor Smith 42-year-old Michael Smith were found guilty for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of stolen firearms after a two-day trial.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Senior U.S. District Court Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Victor Smith to 55 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, while Michael Smith was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
Victor and Michael were charged in a federal criminal indictment in April 2019 after officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies seized over a half pound of marijuana and five firearms, two of which were stolen, from the brothers’ Forrest County apartment in August 2016.
The case was prosecuted under Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
The Hattiesburg Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the FBI investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew W. Eichner and Erin Chalk.
