Gov. Reeves touts ‘big news’ ahead of Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves teased “big news” ahead of Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.
Monday marked the highest daily total of new cases so far, with 498 new cases reported by Mississippi State Department of Health. Since then, there have been more than 300 reported both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday, Reeves said the state will not be over the coronavirus until, “probably towards the end of the year."
“Don’t let your guard down on COVID-19,” he wrote in a tweet teasing his big announcement.
He is scheduled to talk at 2:30 p.m. Check back here to watch live.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.