City of Lumberton begins $2.5 million water infrastructure project

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton has started phase one of it’s $2.5 million water improvement project.
“We’d spend hours and hours and hours and hours and numbers of days trying to repair these old lines," said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers. "We’d repair one part and it would break, repair another part, it would break.”
Roger says the first phase involves replacing old water pipes in the Love Addition community with new, up-to-date pipes, as well as repaving the roads in that area.
“This is one of the worst areas that we have in the City of Lumberton," Rogers said. "They’ve been under so many boil water notices. We’ve had people try to go in and repair the water lines. Now, we’ll be able to go in there now and replace all the old system water lines. That infrastructure will be brand new when this company finishes.”
Phase two involves extending a pipe from the top of the city’s water tower into the ground to help prevent erosion in the surrounding areas.
“In the past, we’ve had problems where our water tower had some malfunctions," Rogers said. "When we got it updated, it would malfunction and water would come out of it and would erode the property next door. What this project will do is bring the extension all the way down from the overflow to the ground for cap spacing.”
Rogers says he hopes this project is just a stepping stone in getting the rest of the pipes in the city replaced.
“We would like to just go all over the city and not stop here," Rogers said. "After this project is complete, we will probably be submitting some information to MDA to try and secure more loans and get more help to try and change out the whole city.”
Funding for the project came from an infrastructure grant.
