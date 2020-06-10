All Mississippi community colleges to resume regular classes this fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All community colleges in the state of Mississippi will resume traditional classes this fall.
This according to a statement issued Wednesday by the MACC President’s Association.
“Along with much excitement about getting back to campus, all of our colleges are taking the proper precautions to help keep our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe and healthy,” said Southwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Steve Bishop.
He continued, saying, “We look forward to continuing our long tradition of excellence as we provide quality education and training opportunities for our citizens.”
Each community college will announce updated operational hours and procedures in the coming weeks.
The MACC is made up of:
· Coahoma Community College
· Copiah-Lincoln Community College
· East Central Community College
· East Mississippi Community College
· Holmes Community College
· Hinds Community College
· Itawamba Community College
· Jones College
· Meridian Community College
· Mississippi Delta Community College
· Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
· Northeast Mississippi Community College
· Northwest Mississippi Community College
· Pearl River Community College
· Southwest Mississippi Community College
