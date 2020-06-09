William Carey making progress on new Student Activities Center

“We felt it was important for our students to have a space in which they can enjoy, they can be comfortable in-between classes," Bridgeforth said. "Sometimes they need a break to just come and have something to drink, maybe charge their cell phones and just relax. We have some games and activities that we’ll have for them, but this will be their place. There’s a lot of excitement from our student body about having this new building on campus, the students are really looking forward to it when they are able to return in a safe manner.”