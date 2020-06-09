William Carey making progress on new Student Activities Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is nearing completion of the new Student Activities Center being built on its Hattiesburg campus.
The exterior work is in its final stages of being completed and indoor construction has begun.
The new three-story building will provide a meeting place for the Baptist Student Union, a recreational area, student lounge, a grill and eating area and a business center.
Vice President of Student Support Valerie Bridgefort says this will be a place the students can call their own.
“We felt it was important for our students to have a space in which they can enjoy, they can be comfortable in-between classes," Bridgeforth said. "Sometimes they need a break to just come and have something to drink, maybe charge their cell phones and just relax. We have some games and activities that we’ll have for them, but this will be their place. There’s a lot of excitement from our student body about having this new building on campus, the students are really looking forward to it when they are able to return in a safe manner.”
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
