William Carey breaks school summer enrollment record

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s summer term has broken the record, posting the highest summer enrollment in school history.
As summer classes began on June 1, total enrollment was 2,595 students. This is 400 students more than last year’s summer term, and it’s about a hundred more than the previous high-water mark in 2011, when 2,501 students enrolled for summer classes.
The largest enrollment gains came in the School of Education and School of Nursing.
The number of education students rose from 876 during last year’s summer term to 1,180 this summer, an increase of 35%. In the same time, nursing enrollment increased 18%, from 495 students to 586 students.
William Carey President Dr. Tommy King, says the students are taking classes that are especially important for getting a job after graduation.
“The two areas that have shown the greatest growth are education and nursing, and those two degrees lead directly to employment," King said. "So in the atmosphere we’re in today, people are looking for ways to prepare themselves for jobs.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all summer classes are being taught online. While William Carey University plans to open its campus in the fall term, the final decision will depend on pandemic conditions at that time.
In Biloxi, WCU’s Tradition campus posted its highest enrollment in three years.
