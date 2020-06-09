Wildlife Care and Rescue teams work to save animals after Tropical Storm Cristobal

Other researchers and rescue teams were out and Abby Darrah, a Mississippi Audubon biologist, stated that hundreds of clapper rails were stranded from their home. “It is a part of their evolutionary history and their life history. They evolved in a dynamic ecosystem like this that has these kinds of storms. So yeah, there are going to be years where the chicks die and even some of the adults, but they are robust enough they can come back from that,” said Darrah.