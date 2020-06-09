Truck driver confirmed dead after 18-wheeler goes over side of I-10 bridge

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a truck driver has been located after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.
Dive teams recovered the driver’s body around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, about three hours after the tractor-trailer went over the side of the I-10 bridge.
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the tractor-trailer was trying to avoid another accident. The tractor separated from the truck cab during the accident, causing the truck to go one way and the trailer to go the other. The truck then went through the bridge’s concrete wall, falling into the Pascagoula River, where it was submerged in about nine feet of water.
A passenger sleeping in the back of the truck’s cab was able to safely get out.
“We were able to rescue the passenger of the 18-wheeler," said Etheridge. "He suffered minor injuries. He was asleep when the cab of the truck went over the bridge.”
Dive teams from the Department of Marine Resources and from Gautier Police Department worked together to retrieve the driver’s body from the truck. His identity has not yet been released pending family notification.
Authorities are now working with DMR and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to retrieve the truck from the river water.
Traffic is moving although it may see some delays as crews continue to clear the scene. That includes checking the structural integrity of the bridge, said Etheridge.
Jackson County Fire Department, Moss Point and Gautier police departments, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, DMR, and Acadian are all working together.
