Temperatures on the rise in the Pine Belt

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer temperatures have arrived and the Pine Belt is in for some hot weather.
“We’re going to be seeing afternoon highs almost every single day into the 90s and at some point, we’ll get very close, if not, hitting 100,” WDAM meteorologist Patrick Bigbie said.
With temperatures that high, it’s important to stay cool.
“If you’re going to be doing any outside activities, try to get them done early, such as lawn mowing, working in the yard, gardening, that sort of thing,” said Dr. Robert Watson, family physician at Merit Health Medical Group in Purvis.
Whether you enjoy outdoor activities or have a job that requires you to work outside, hydration is crucial to staying healthy.
“I would say five to six bottles of water and then sometimes, depending on activities, that may not be enough either,” Watson said.
Watson says too much sun can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“If you start excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, stomach cramps, muscle cramps, it’s kind of early signs this may be coming on and that’s the time to get out of the heat, cool down and hydrate extremely well,” Watson said.
As the temperatures climb, make sure to avoid too much sun.
“Heat is one of the biggest killers in U.S. weather, but it’s one of the easiest things to prevent,” Bigbie said. “You can go inside, you can drink a lot of water, you can take breaks, so sometimes it’s the real simple things that can add up to be life saving.”
