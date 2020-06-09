Sacred Heart’s Flathau named soccer Player O’Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior midfielder Heath Flathau helped the spotlight shine on Sacred Heart Catholic High School by leading the Crusaders to a Class 1A/2A/3A state boys soccer championship this past season.
Monday, the spotlight shone on the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Flathau when he was named the 2019-20 “Gatorade Mississippi Boys Soccer Player of the Year.”
Flathau, who became the first Sacred Heart boys soccer player honored by Gatorade, scored 20 goals and assisted on 12 more scores to help the Crusaders go 18-2-3 on their way to the state crown.
Flathau’s level of play was so refined that even opponents extended their admiration.
“Heath Flathau is probably the most-gifted technical player I’ve seen,” Sumrall High School coach Todd Siders said. “He has a quickness on the ball that is rare, and can change direction and pace on a dime. He has great field vision as well and distributes the ball with a lot of accuracy.”
The Gatordade award also takes into consideration off-the-field factors, and Flathau maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while volunteering with U.S. Youth Soccer’s “TOPSoccer” program that serves athletes with disabilities.
Flathau, who signed a national letter-of-intent with the University of Alabama-Birmingham, is a finalist for the “Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year” award that will be announced later this month.
