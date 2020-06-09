Purvis park open after renovations, pandemic

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis park is open to the public after renovations have been completed and coronavirus closures lifted.
The City of Purvis renovated its World War II Memorial Park. The park was mostly finished at the beginning of March, but had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park now has three different playground areas, including a handicap play area.
Mayor Roger Herrin said hundreds of families come out on the weekends to enjoy the park. He’s happy that they are finally able to do so.
“Proud that we have it, glad to have it," Herrin said. "It’s a little jewel in our city. People come from all over. We’ve had people from Lumberton, Popularville, Sumrall and even Hattiesburg. Just come on down.”
The cost of renovations was $120,000.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.