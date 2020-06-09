Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 70s. Grab your raincoat because we will see more scattered t-storms this afternoon. Today will also be HOT as highs will be in the in the low 80s. The heat index will make it feel more like 98-102. Temps will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.