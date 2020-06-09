Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 70s. Grab your raincoat because we will see more scattered t-storms this afternoon. Today will also be HOT as highs will be in the in the low 80s. The heat index will make it feel more like 98-102. Temps will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
A cold front will move though tomorrow bringing us more scattered t-storms. While it won’t cool us down, it will bring us much drier air and low humidity which will make it feel great! Highs will be near 90.Thursday, Friday, and the weekend will be sunny and warm but lower humidity will make it feel pretty nice. Highs will be in the low 90s.
