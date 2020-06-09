Lumberton residents upset with alderman after social media posts

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Lumberton residents voiced their concerns about Ward 3 Alderman Johnathan Griffith during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
“He’s a bad deal for the whole city," said Lumberton resident Bobby Ducote. "He likes to dog our police department. He likes to dog all our citizens. He’s out of control.”
Ducote says Griffith has made several inappropriate comments on social media about members of the community as well as city officials.
“Recently he started making racial posts on Facebook," Ducote said. "That’s a big no no. I think he should be a big enough man, since he couldn’t show his face tonight, stop being a coward and resign.”
In another post residents were angry over, Griffith ended a criticism of President Donald Trump with “Sounds about white.”
Other community members say they feel the same way.
“He has made some racial remarks towards me, especially on Facebook," said Lumberton resident Jamie Toney, "I don’t appreciate it at all. I feel he needs to be terminated or his budget needs to be reduced.”
Mayor Quincy Rogers says he is glad the community brought their concerns to the board.
“Everything that we do, we’re held accountable for," said Rogers. "I would, as a mayor, ask this particular alderman, you did this, like I heard the gentlemen say earlier, if you’ve done this, be a man about it, apologize, but you need to step down.”
Griffith was absent from the board meeting.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.