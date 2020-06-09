Covington County murder conviction upheld on appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence of a man found guilty in a 2016 Covington County murder on Tuesday.
A Covington County jury convicted Devontae Easterling of first-degree murder in July 2018 for the shooting death of 27-year-old Joshua McDonald. Easterling was sentenced to life in prison.
McDonald was killed in his car on Jamesville Road in in Mount Olive on Aug. 18, 2016.
At trial, Edmond Clark testified that he and McDonald had been working on McDonald’s car when Easterling approached and shot McDonald. Another witness testified to seeing Easterling walking toward McDonald’s car on the day of the shooting.
Easterling turned himself in to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at his grandmother’s house later. Deputies seized a 9 mm handgun from Easterling when he was taken into custody.
A ballistics expert testified that a spent shell casing found at the scene came from Easterling’s gun, but she could not determine if the bullet retrieved from McDonald’s body came from the same gun.
Easterling filed a motion for a new trial or a judgement notwithstanding the verdict following the jury’s decision. The Circuit Court denied the motion.
Easterling appealed, claiming the court erred by not granting this motion as well as on several other issues. Easterling argued the state was wrong to not strike the testimony of the ballistics expert and by allowing the handgun to be admitted into evidence.
He also claimed the court erred by suppressing the toxicology reports of the victim and testimony on prior criminal acts of the victim and eye witness, as well as not allowing two defense witnesses to testify. Easterling also appealed on the grounds that his trial counsel was deficient.
The Court of Appeals found no merit to Easterling’s claims and affirmed the conviction and sentence.
Easterling is currently incarcerated at the South Mississippi Correctional Institute.
