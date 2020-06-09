Camp Shelby reopens to the public

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Parts of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby have reopened to the public, after being closed for three months due to the pandemic.
An outdoor vehicle park, the lobby and a new gift shop are now open to visitors from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Museum director Tommy Lofton says he is in hopes the museum will be completely reopened by July 4.
Lofton says all visitors will have to show ID and get their temperatures checked at the gate before being allowed in.
Visitors are also asked to wear masks when inside the museum, as Camp Shelby will have some masks and hand sanitizer available in the lobby.
Admission to the museum is free.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.