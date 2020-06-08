WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as state sees largest daily increase in cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the latest efforts to contain COVID-19 in the state.
Monday marked the highest daily total of new cases so far, with 498 new cases reported by Mississippi State Department of Health. More than 800 people in the state have died from the virus.
Reeves and State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs urged that Mississippi is not out of the woods in regards to COVID-19, as cases continue to rise in the state and in many places around the country.
