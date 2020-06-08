Two injured in shooting at Laurel business

By WDAM Staff | June 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 6:12 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured in a shooting at a Laurel Dollar General on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Dollar General on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

Laurel Police Investigator Lt. Michael Reaves said two people were injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police believe the shooting possibly occurred during an alteration.

The store has reopened and there is no longer a threat to the public.

