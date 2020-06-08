Two injured in shooting at Laurel business

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured in a shooting at a Laurel Dollar General on Monday.
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Dollar General on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
Laurel Police Investigator Lt. Michael Reaves said two people were injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Their conditions are not known at this time.
Police believe the shooting possibly occurred during an alteration.
The store has reopened and there is no longer a threat to the public.
