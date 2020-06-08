Rain continues as Cristobal moves north

We started off this morning with widespread showers and temperatures in the mid-70s. What was once Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our north but off and on showers will continue for the rest of the day. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Humidity will be very high. Highs will be in the in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. And overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. Humidity will be awful, and that will make it feel like 100 with the heat index. Highs will in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front will move though on Wednesday bringing us more scattered storms. While it won’t cool us down, it will bring us much drier air and low humidity which will make it feel great! Highs will be near 90. Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be sunny and warm but lower humidity will make it feel pretty nice. Highs will be in the low 90s.