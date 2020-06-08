Pine Belt residents experience increased wait times on first day of DMV reopening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Driver’s license stations across Mississippi reopened Monday. In the Pine Belt, there was a bit of a wait for those who showed up on the first day.
“Four hours,” Rachel Carlino said.
In Laurel, there was definitely a long line.
“I came here thinking there was going to be a small line and I was wrong,” resident Carlino said. “It was all the way out to the road.”
“They need to pick it up or something, they need to get more people here,” resident Linda Barajas said. “This is too much for everybody to have to sit out and suffer like this for nothing.”
In Hattiesburg, the wait time was about the same, but it was all worth it for some.
“I've been waiting for months because of the coronavirus, like everything was closed,” Jaidyn Acosta said. “Finally, I can drive the roads!”
Due to limited services and social distancing guidelines, you can only visit on days of the week according to the first letter of your last name.
“Wednesdays is a walk-in day,” Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Travis Luck said. “If you can’t make it on the day that your name falls in place, try us on Wednesday.”
With new measures in place, customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside the stations.
“If you don't have a mask and you come into the facility, you will be asked to put your mask on,” Luck said. “If you don't have one, you'll be asked to leave.”
For those looking to avoid the lines, online services are currently available for renewal and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards and address changes.
“We want this to flow as smooth and as fast as everyone wants it to flow and we are working on that,” Luck said. “If people cooperate and work with the plan that we have out there, it will pick up and it will get faster, it'll get smoother and we'll get back to normal.”
For reopening information services available, visit www.dps.ms.gov.
