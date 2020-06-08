MS National Guard returns home from D.C. after 5 days of assisting with protests

“Mississippi is a fortunate state,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard. “We have young men and women who are diversely qualified in their professions. We are putting the right skillsets to assist with identified needs from COVID-19 testing, support to civil authorities during civil unrest and support to MEMA during natural disaster weather response. We are a trained and ready force and we are responding to missions in our communities, throughout our state and in missions overseas in the Middle East region.”