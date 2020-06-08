Lamar County intersection to be rerouted for driver safety

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The intersection of Highway 589 and Scruggs Road in Lamar County has been a problem for the community for years.
“Over the last number of years, we’ve seen an increased number of accidents and near accidents at this dangerous intersection here at Scruggs Road," said community resident Don Thames.
District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucas says that finally, after 10 years of trying to get something done to help with the intersection, it’s is finally getting rerouted.
“This has been a long time coming and we’re getting close to getting it started for you," Lucas said.
Lucas explains the intersection will be rerouted to create a better line of sight when turning on and off Scruggs Road.
“On the East side of Hwy 589, we’ll have some grading done on the trees," Lucas said. "These smaller trees will be taken out, which will give us more sight distance from up at the curb at the corner of the fence looking back towards Bellevue. Scruggs Road will actually go up here. Part of Scruggs Road going out to Highway 589 will be taken completely out and you will make either a left or right turn.”
Members of the community say they are excited to see things finally moving forward.
“It’s much needed, and I think it will be a big safety improvement for our community," Thames said.
The project also includes the repaving of the Westbrook community.
It will cost around $863,000. Once started, it is expected to take about three months to complete.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.