CSN launching first cybercrime victim support hotline in MS

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cybercrime Support Network is launching Mississippi’s first Cybercrime Victim Support hotline.
This project gives Mississippians the resources to recover from different types of cybercrime.
Mississippians can dial 211 to report identity theft, financial fraud, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and other cybercrimes.
Mississippi 211 is fully confidential and available throughout the state Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
All victims will be connected with trained call specialists who will evaluate the situation and put them in touch with appropriate organizations that can help.
CSN is teaming up with The United Way of the Capital Area to launch the project. CSN and UWCA are engaging stakeholders across the state such as law enforcement and public safety to support the project.
Heather Bradley, CSN’s Mississippi Program Director, is available for phone interviews regarding the project. You can reach her at hbradley@cybercrimesupport.org or by phone at (601)-941-8082.
Visit here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.