Thoughts from the shores of the Isle of Isolation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a Sunday, and it’s rainin’ here on the Isle of Isolation. I do believe it’s rainin’ all over the world …
- The turnover of the University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball roster continues, with an eighth new face expected (fingers crossed) for the fall semester.
Kai Steinman, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from Champaign, Ill., averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Aspire Academy Wizards.
- Murmurs have it that USM junior guard Jay Malone, who was suspended halfway through the 2019-20 season, has a chance to regain his academic eligibility this summer.
But the murmurs also make clear that Malone’s chance is just that, a chance.
Stay tuned.
- A major tip o’cap to former USM standout golfer Valentina Haupt, who will become the first Lady Eagle to play in a Ladies Professional Golf Association event.
Haupt finished tied for fifth at the recently-contested 2020 Energy Producers, Inc., Texas Women’s Open in The Colony, Texas
Haupt shot 70-71-70, for a 2-under par 211 on the at 6,367 yards, par-71 The Tribute/Old American Course. She was one of only nine golfers in the deep field to break par. LPGA Tour player
Celine Boutlier won the event by carding a 14-under, 199 total and was, the only player to shoot less than a 200 for the event.
Haupt, who played at USM from 2015-19, not only pocketed $2,025 but earned an exemption into the 2021 Marathon LPG Classic.
Such an exemption is “awarded to the highest-ranked, non-LPGA Tour professional in the field,” and the four players finishing in front of Haupt were LPGA Tour professionals.
“The exemption means a lot because it will be my first time playing on the LPGA Tour,” Haupt said. “I’ve never played in such a tough field before this week and it was a great experience overall and I’m really excited to receive this exemption.
The 119-player field featured LPGA Tour members, highly-ranked World Amateur Golf entrants and Olympians. The field was cut to the low 50 scores and ties, with 35 professionals and 19 amateurs teeing off in the final round.
- Read where former vice-president Joe Biden wrapped up the Democratic nomination for president.
Was that still going on? Was that still even a thing?
Seemed like a foregone conclusion when Bernie Sanders dropped by the wayside in … well, whenever that was. Didn’t that kinda clear the tracks, so to speak, for Biden?
And it just became official the other day.
My, time flies during a pandemic, nicht wahr?
- Speaking of speaking in German, been sorta binging on some old telly, including an early 60s World War II-European theater drama called, “Combat.”
Shot in black-and-white until the final season, the series offered a fairly gritty picture of an American outfit that constantly seemed to be tip of the spear, having to clear villages, hold bridges and handle short-end-of-the-stick patrols.
It was like being too good for your own good.
Some contrivances, like actual stock war footage whenever artillery was called in, were prevalent.
The Germans always had very slim, easily portable machine guns, with three to five soldiers holding down the nest and ambushing the Americans, who then always had to outflank said nest and clear it out with grenades.
Also, if your name was not Kirby, Little John, Cage or Doc, the episode likely was not going to end well for your character, kinda like the red-shirted security folks on Star Trek.
And speaking of names, no telling who would show up as a special guest star: Lee Marvin, Robert Duvall, James Caan, James Whitmore, Telly Savalas, Beau Bridges and the guy who was the $6-MIllion Man’s boss.
But our favorite credit was for an episode that was co-written by George W. George.
Or George George to his friends.
Don’t know why that struck us rather oddly.
It just seems you aren't trying very hard if you change your name for Hollywood and that’s the best you can come up with.
Or, even worse, shame on any parent who did that to his kid.
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
