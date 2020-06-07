FIRST ALERT: Cristobal’s rains begin for south Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to drift north, slowly, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and the potential for flooding and tornadoes to south Mississippi. Rain bands will continue to move through the area today, tonight and through the day tomorrow as Cristobal passes.
What to expect:
Rain will continue - on and off - through the rest of tonight and through the morning hours on Monday. Rain may be heavy at times, reducing visibility and flooding low-lying areas. There is also the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph and the potential for brief tornadoes.
Timing:
Sunday 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Intermittent heavy rains and wind gusts up to 35 mph
Sunday 8 p.m. and Monday 12 a.m.: Steady heavy rains, wind gusts up to 45 mph, and the potential for brief tornadoes
Monday 12 a.m. and Monday 4 a.m.: Steady heavy rains, some flooding, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and the potential for brief tornadoes
Monday 4 a.m. and Monday 8 a.m.: Intermittent heavy rains, some flooding, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and the potential for brief tornadoes
Monday 8 a.m. and Monday 12 p.m.: Intermittent heavy rains, some flooding, wind gusts up to 35 mph
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
