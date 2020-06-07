First Alert: Cristobal moves into Pine Belt area

As Cristobal continues to pass through the area, very heavy rain and gusty wind will continue as each rain band passes. Rainfall totals of up to 8" will be possible, with some places seeing as much as 12" of rain. Wind gusts may approach 50mph at times. There is also the possibility of brief tornadoes Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Monday will start out rainy and windy as Cristobal continues to pass through the area. There will also be a tornado threat in the morning hours. By afternoon the rain should start to slow down for many places. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.
Tuesday will be drier, but afternoon storms will be possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s with another chance for afternoon storms.
By Thursday and into next weekend, things are looking drier with highs around 90 and a less than 20-percent chance for rain.
