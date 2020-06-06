USM’s Richards has high hopes jumping into future

“We had just come from practicing at the track and as far as had known at the time, the meet was on,” USM track and field coach Jon Stuart. “By the time we get back to the hotel and go to my room, I get an e-mail saying the meet is over with. And then after that, we get another message 30 minutes later saying the season is over with. Then we get another message ‘Please leave the hotel and go back home.’