Summer enrollment record broken at WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s 2020 summer term has broken the school’s record for the highest summer enrollment.
A total number of 2,595 students were enrolled into the school when summer classes began on June 1, a 400-student increase from last year’s summer term and almost 100 more than the previous record that was set in 2011 when 2,501 students enrolled for summer classes.
WCU’s School of Education and School of Nursing saw the largest enrollment gains.
“I am so pleased with the loyalty of our students. In this uncertain time, it is refreshing to know that students continue to advance their careers," said WCU President Dr. Tommy King. "It is not surprising that the largest increases are in programs that lead directly to employment.”
The number of education students increase by 35 percent as 1,180 students enrolled this summer compared to the 876 students from last year’s term, and the nursing enrollment increased by 18 percent from 495 to 586.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all summer classes will be taught online. WCU plans to open its campus in the fall term but the final decision will depend on pandemic conditions at that time.
“I am thrilled to see this enrollment increase for the summer – and also the one we expect in the fall as we work to move William Carey University forward,” said WCU’s newly named Acting Executive Vice President, Dr. Ben Burnett.
WCU’s Tradition campus in Biloxi also posted its highest enrollment in three years.
