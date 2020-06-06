First Alert: Pine Belt prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal

Highs for Saturday was at 89 with a low of 70. There was a 50 percent chance for showers that moved into the area.
As we move into Sunday our high will be at 84 and a low of 71. Tropical Storm Cristobal makes its way inland in Louisiana, and we will have a 90 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Monday we will still feel the impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal with 90 percent of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be at 82 and a low of 73.
Tuesday, Tropical Storm Cristobal moves out of our area, leaving us with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high for Tuesday will be 87 and the low at 72.
For the rest of the week, Wednesday through Saturday, our rain chances will slowly leave the area. Wednesday holds a 40 percent chance of showers. The highs throughout the rest of the week sit in the upper 80s with Friday tagging possible 90.
