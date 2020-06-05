WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves holds news conference on hurricane season preparedness

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves and MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel are in Gulfport talking about the 2020 hurricane season, and the expected impact of Tropical Depression Cristobal.
You can watch a live stream of the governor’s news conference right here beginning at 2:30pm.
Cristobal began to move northward Friday morning, and has started to pick up speed. It’s expected to regain strength and become a tropical storm again by Saturday over the warmer Gulf water. We’re expecting landfall by Sunday night, just to the west of coastal Mississippi. You can read the latest on Cristobal’s forecast here: https://bit.ly/2MzAKiJ
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.
