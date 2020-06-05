USDA approves Mississippi to receive P-EBT benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services and Mississippi Department of Education have been approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer for families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the approval Friday as the new program is authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
P-EBT is a new food purchasing benefit to all eligible households, including SNAP participants, to balance the cost of meals that would have been consumed at school.
Mississippi will be able to operate P-EBT soon as MDHS is preparing for disbursements to start in late June, and once benefits are given out, they will cover the time from when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic (March 19) through the end of the school year (May 22) as the benefits will be paid in a lump sum payment and will be retroactive to March 19.
To make it easier on families in the state, no application is needed to receive the benefits.
P-EBT will be added to families’ EBT cards in late June if they already get SNAP benefits on an EBT card. Families that do not receive SNAP benefits or do not have an EBT card will have a P-EBT card mailed to the address listed in the child’s school file in early-to-mid July.
“This benefit is part of our ongoing commitment to provide support to Mississippi families and children during this unprecedented pandemic season,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “The Mississippi Department of Human Services will use all resources available to keep Mississippians safe, secure and health, and to keep children fed while schools are closed.”
About 357,000 children were eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch in Mississippi for the 2019-2020 school year.
The total benefit of the program will be $90 million ($5.70 per student per day).
