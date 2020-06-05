2 teens reported missing in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for two missing teens who may be traveling together.
Officials said 14-year-old Jaire Goram and 14-year-old Brady Johnson were reported missing Friday.
The teens could be in a black Kia Sorento with the license plate FRB0278. The SUV has an “88” sticker on the driver side front window and a faded Margaritaville flip flop sticker on the back glass.
Jaire is 5-foot-3, weighs about 100 pounds and has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her home on Idell Circle.
Brady is 6-foot-2, weighs around 210 pounds and has brown hair.
If you see the vehicle or have any information on the teens’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.
