Senior Spotlight - Jefferson Davis Jaguars

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis Jaguars are one of many Track and Field teams that weren’t afforded the chance to see their season play out due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Head coach Coleman Price sends off seven seniors:
- Keyser Booth - Signed a football scholarship with East Central Community College.
- Ryan “Chase” Hannegan
- Michael Carraway - Signed a football scholarship with Southwest Mississippi Community College.
- Ben Holmes
- Jimel Peterson
- Jasmine Hawthorne
- Destiny Thomas
