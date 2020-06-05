President Trump addresses Drew Brees’ latest statements on kneeling

President Donald Trump addressed Drew Brees’ latest statements about kneeling during the National Anthem. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
June 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump addressed Drew Brees’ latest statements about kneeling during the National Anthem.

This comes after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.

Brees was confronted with angry comments from teammates and national feedback. He later released statements on Instagram apologizing, which is what Trump addressed in the above tweets.

