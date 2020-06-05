Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off this morning sunny skies and temperatures n the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with a few hit-or-miss T-Storms firing up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss t-storms for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
By Sunday, Cristobal is forecast to be near the Louisiana Gulf Coast and outer rainbands will likely be moving into the area. Right now, the Pine Belt is on the right side of the Forecast Cone, which means heavy rain, gusty wind and a few spin-up tornadoes will be possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours and into Monday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
Monday, depending on the track, the rain may continue with highs in the mid 80s. For now, the chance for rain is at 80%. Scattered T-Storms will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday before we dry out late next week and warm up into the low 90s.
