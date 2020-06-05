From Oak Grove to the Ivy League

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Alex and Lauren Perren are competitive.
“They’d call me on weekends,’” said Oak Grove head softball coach Benji Hornsby. “’Coach can we come to the field house and hit? Coach, can you pitch to us, can we catch?’”
The two twins are even competitive about who was born first – Lauren wins that battle by 11 minutes.
However, they are especially ambitious when it comes to academics.
Alex and Lauren made a point during their sophomore year at Oak Grove to pursue the highest of higher education, including those schools in the Ivy League.
Yale University seemed to keep coming to the forefront. The duo visited New Haven, Connecticut for a softball camp in 2018 and were accepted to the university in November 2019.
“Obviously, we wanted softball to a huge part of it but academics was the main reason we went up there,” Alex said. “The atmosphere, the coaches, the players, the people, the campus – everything just pointed a big ole arrow to Yale.”
“They’re really working toward strong female athletes, not only to be great on the field but also off of the field,” Lauren said. “So, that’s really inspirational to be a part of a program that’s not just about softball. It’s about much more than that.”
It’s hard to ignore what the Perren sisters can do on a softball field. Alex batted .600 with 15 runs-batted-in and two home runs during Oak Grove’s abbreviated ten-game season. Lauren hit .462 with 13 RBIs and three homers.
Hornsby is just as eager to see what they can accomplish off the field.
“They never quit, they never stop,” Hornsby said. “They never let their teammates get down. They’re going to be successful at whatever they do. They’ll be top-notch, they’ll be at the top of their game.”
Though they leave the Lady Warriors after six years of high school softball – the Perren’s will always remain a team of two.
Whether it be on the field, in the classroom or in life.
“We haven’t spent more than two days apart,” Alex said.
“Not only are we twins, we’re just each other’s best friend,” Lauren said. “She’s literally my biggest supporter and I’m hers. I couldn’t imagine spending four years apart from her.”
With many female family members already working in the medical field, Lauren is eager to go into pre-med with a focus on cellular and molecular biology.
Alex plans to study biomedical engineering.
