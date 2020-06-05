Jones College cancels drive-thru graduation due to COVID-19

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College announced the cancellation of a drive-thru graduation ceremony scheduled for June 12 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jones County.
The decision came after State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs advised the school Thursday that the graduation could be a public health threat as cases continue to rise in the county.
The latest numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health show that 709 positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported in the county.
Jones College President Jesse Smith said they are saddened by the cancellation.
“Graduation is a time to celebrate the hard work and commitment of the graduating class," Smith said. "But unfortunately, in our current public health situation, we must err on the side of caution to ensure the safety of our students. I look forward to the day that we will once again celebrate together, but until that time, we will do our best to honor our students through an alternate form of recognition.”
A virtual graduation ceremony will be held Friday, June 19. More information on the ceremony will be released at www.jcjc.edu.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.