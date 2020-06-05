How to prepare home for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal tracks closer to the gulf coast, it’s time to be prepared for the hurricane season.
Gov. Tate Reeves addressed earlier Friday what the state is doing to prepare for the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no question that the coronavirus complicates the opening of shelters, but we have made the decision in Mississippi and I think it is the right decision that we have to open shelters,” Reeves said. “We have to protect life and property first and foremost. We want to encourage those Mississippians who can avoid going to shelters please try to avoid doing so, for instance if you’ve got family 30 or 40 miles north, try to go visit with your family.”
You can take simple steps right now to prepare your home for the season, like purchasing tarps for roofs and cutting down trees.
State Farm Agent Lance Ware explain what you can do now to prepare for wind and rain damage.
“I would say the first and foremost, survey your property, look for exposures, trees come to mind," Ware said. “I’ve went through Katrina and a lot of the claims had trees involved, limbs involved. Look for dead trees, look for things like that. Especially the ones that hang over the house.”
You can also take the time to sign up for flood insurance.
“A lot of people think of flood insurance, they think they’re in a flood zone, they have to have it from their mortgage company. That’s true. But you can also get flood insurance if you’re not in a flood zone or your area has not been flooded to give you that piece of mind,” Ware said.
If you sign up for flood insurance, it does have a 30-day waiting period before going into effect.
