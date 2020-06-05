Good Samaritan helps fight Laurel house fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Samaritan helped fight a Laurel house fire Friday evening while waiting on firefighters to arrive.
Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council said the Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Houston Road around 6 p.m.
A resident of the home, Kimberly Collier, returned to the home after a trip to town and found a man fighting the fire in her living room with a water hose.
Bumgarner said Dustin Dyer was driving by when he noticed flames coming from the front window of the home. He made sure no one was inside the home and began to try to extinguish the fire. Dyer sustained a minor injury.
The home sustained major damage.
Bumgarnder said Collier lived at the home with her five children, ages 3 to 15.
Emserv Ambulance Service, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.
