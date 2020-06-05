First Alert: Cristobal strengthens over land, moves north toward Gulf

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Cristobal is once again a Tropical Storm after strengthening over land, a rather rare feat.
The Tropical Storm is now moving north toward the northern Gulf coast.
It is anticipated to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast on Sunday. This will bring heavy rain, some gusty wind and the potential for a few tornadoes to South Mississippi.
What to expect:
Cristobal is now moving north around 10 to 15 mph. The storm is still over land but will soon move out over the open water of the Gulf of Mexico and begin to reorganize and strengthen.
As it does so, there is still a chance it becomes a hurricane before landfall.
Threats:
For South Mississippi, the greatest threat will be heavy rain, gusty wind and the potential for a few tornadoes. Rainfall totals may exceed six inches in some spots.
Timing:
Clouds will increase on Saturday, but the first outer bands of rain won’t arrive until early Sunday morning. Rain will be off and on all day Sunday and all day Monday as the Tropical Storm passes to the west of the area. The threat for the heaviest rain will be Sunday night through Monday afternoon. The highest threat for tornadoes will be Sunday night through Monday morning.
Unknowns:
A million. That is the difficult thing with tropical systems. More than 24 hours out, there are often more unknowns than knowns. Even within 24 hours, there are still a handful of things that no one can know.
Hang in there, and we will provide all of the information we have access to as soon as we have it.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Check your hurricane preparedness kit to make certain you have all the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you should go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.