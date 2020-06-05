Borden distributing milk to Extra Table food pantry partners

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table announced the launch of the Milk for Mississippians Initiative, a partnership with Borden Dairy to distribute thousands of gallons of milk to Mississippi residents from West Point to the coast who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extra Table has coordinated with more than 40 organizations to receive donations and are adding more nonprofit groups daily.
Milk for Mississippians is operated by pallet drop deliveries weekly throughout June to the organizations. Each pallet contains up to 180 gallons of fresh milk.
In the Pine Belt, Edward’s Street Fellowship, USM Eagle’s Nest, Christian Services, Good Samaritan, Aids Coalition, Aldersgate, Give and Take Kitchen and Sumrall United Methodist Church Food Pantry are all receiving more than 180 gallons each week.
Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen says that the partnership with Borden Dairy is helping Mississippians stay healthy.
“Extra Table and Borden partnering right now is important now more than ever, because children are home from school, seniors are homebound and milk is one of the most powerful nutrients that we can get,” she said. “It’s so exciting that it’s free and delivered doorstep to doorstep for our food pantries and soup kitchens to enjoy.”
Borden, one of America’s favorite dairy companies, was founded in 1857, was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s largest contract through its new Farmers to Families Food Box Program as part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. The contract will enable Borden to supply 700 million servings of fresh fluid milk for free to qualifying nonprofit organizations.
