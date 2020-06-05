Bond denied for Jones County murder suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Accused murderer Adam Mills had his bond denied by Jones County Justice Court Judge Billie Graham on Friday during his initial court appearance.
Mills is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year old Ashley Pearson.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the homicide took place on Powers Drive in the Powers Community early Thursday morning.
JCSD Investigator Stephen Graeser says the department will work toward getting justice for the victim.
“Anytime you’re dealing with a crime that’s particularly heinous or violent, it’s easy to put yourself or your family in the position of thinking what it was like if it was my loved one and that’s the most important thing now, is justice for Ashley and keeping it all together for the family going forward as much as possible,” Graeser said.
After the hearing, Mills was led back into the Jones County Adult Detention Center by Sheriff Joe Berlin and his investigators.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.