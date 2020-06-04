Tim’s Two Cents: South Jones football coach Todd Breland

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with new South Jones High School football coach Todd Breland.
Breland spent eight seasons at Laurel High School, compiling an 83-27 career mark.
After a 6-5 record in his first season in 2012, the Golden Tornadoes moved up to Class 5A in the grand realignment that created six classifications in the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
Laurel never won fewer than nine games over the next seven seasons, posting 12 or more wins three times.
The Golden Tornadoes reached the playoffs in each season of Breland’s tenure. After losing in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs 2012, Laurel won at lest one postseason game in each of the next seven years, going 15-7 in the playoffs under Breland.
Laurel played in five consecutive South State title games, winning twice, and won a Class 5A state crown in 2014.
Breland stepped down as Laurel’s football coach/athletic director to accept a post at the Jones County School District. When the South Jones head coaching job opened shortly after, Breland accepted that position.
Breland talks about leaving Laurel, his new job and the expectations he and the Braves will have during the upcoming football season.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.